PM Modi speaks to Israel's Netanyahu on Middle East crisis: ‘Terrorism has no place in our world…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the conflict in Middle East.



“Spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability,” PM Modi posted on X.



The prime minister's conversation with Netanyahu comes amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Israel has been relentlessly carrying out airstrikes on Lebanon, having already eliminated seven top ranking officials of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.



According to a Washington Post report, Israel is planning a limited ground operation in Lebanon and has informed the United States.



According to an AP report, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant told troops of the 188 Armored brigade and the Golani Infantry brigade on the northern border, “The elimination of Nasrallah is a very important step, but it is not everything. We will use all the capabilities we have.”



Earlier in the day, Netanyahu made a remark directed at Iran saying there was nowhere in the Middle East beyond Israel's reach.



Iran and Israel would be at peace when Iran is "finally free", which Netanyahu said would "come a lot sooner than people think" Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his counterpart from Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. (PTI file photo)

"There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach. There is nowhere we will not go to protect our people and protect our country," the Israeli prime minister was quoted by Reuters as saying.

‘Ready for any Israeli land invasion’: Hezbollah

Hezbollah's deputy leader Naim Qassem has said that the group's fighters are ready for any ground invasion by Israel.



“We will face any possibility and we are ready if the Israelis decide to enter by land and the resistance forces are ready for a ground engagement,” Reuters quoted Qassem as saying.



Hassan Nasrallah's killing, along with the series of blows against the organization's communications devices and assassination of other senior commanders, constitute the biggest blow to Hezbollah since Iran created it in 1982 to fight Israel.