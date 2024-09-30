Lebanon crisis live updates: US President Biden to speak with Israel PM Netanyahu over phone

Iraqi Shiites carry a mock coffin of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, during a symbolic funeral of Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Adil al-Khazali)

Lebanon crisis live updates: Days after killing Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Israel continued to pound Lebanon on Sunday, over areas it claimed as "targets" of the Iran-backed militant group. Apart from Nasrallah, Israel also killed other senior commanders of the group, including Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council and Ali Karaki, another senior commander who died alongside Nasrallah. Kaouk became the seventh senior commander of Hezbollah to be killed in over a week of relentless strikes.

The group, which has vowed to continue its “resistance” against the “zionist entity”, continued to fire rockets and missiles into northern Israel on Sunday, but most were intercepted or fell over open spaces. Hezbollah has said it will only halt its rocket fire if there is a cease-fire in Gaza.

The latest round of Israeli strikes killed over a hundred people and displaced hundreds of thousands across southern and eastern parts of Lebanon. Environment Minister Nasser Yassin told the news agency AP that around 2,50,000 people have sought refuge in shelters, and thousands are staying with their kin or camping in open spaces.

Meanwhile, Israel had ruled out a ceasefire and said it is determined to return its displaced citizens from its northern border with Lebanon back to their homes. With growing calls for a ceasefire, the conflict has escalated global fears of an all-out war in the Middle East.