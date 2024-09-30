Edit Profile
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
    Lebanon crisis live updates: US President Biden to speak with Israel PM Netanyahu over phone

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 30, 2024 7:03 AM IST
    Lebanon crisis live updates: Israel continues assault across “targets” in Lebanon, also strikes port in Yemen; GCC calls for “immediate ceasefire”.
    Iraqi Shiites carry a mock coffin of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, during a symbolic funeral of Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Adil al-Khazali)
    Iraqi Shiites carry a mock coffin of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, during a symbolic funeral of Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Adil al-Khazali)

    Lebanon crisis live updates: Days after killing Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Israel continued to pound Lebanon on Sunday, over areas it claimed as “targets” of the Iran-backed militant group. Apart from Nasrallah, Israel also killed other senior commanders of the group, including Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council and Ali Karaki, another senior commander who died alongside Nasrallah. Kaouk became the seventh senior commander of Hezbollah to be killed in over a week of relentless strikes....Read More

    The group, which has vowed to continue its “resistance” against the “zionist entity”, continued to fire rockets and missiles into northern Israel on Sunday, but most were intercepted or fell over open spaces. Hezbollah has said it will only halt its rocket fire if there is a cease-fire in Gaza.

    The latest round of Israeli strikes killed over a hundred people and displaced hundreds of thousands across southern and eastern parts of Lebanon. Environment Minister Nasser Yassin told the news agency AP that around 2,50,000 people have sought refuge in shelters, and thousands are staying with their kin or camping in open spaces.

    Meanwhile, Israel had ruled out a ceasefire and said it is determined to return its displaced citizens from its northern border with Lebanon back to their homes. With growing calls for a ceasefire, the conflict has escalated global fears of an all-out war in the Middle East.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 30, 2024 7:03 AM IST

    Lebanon crisis live updates: First airstrike reported at central Beirut

    Lebanon crisis live updates: Eyewitness accounts on Monday reported the first Israeli airstrike in central Beirut in nearly a year into the war in Gaza.

    According to news agency AP, the airstrike hit a multi-story residential building. There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

    Sep 30, 2024 6:28 AM IST

    Lebanon crisis live updates: GCC calls for “immediate ceasefire”

    Lebanon crisis live updates: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire, and de-escalation along Lebanon's southern borders, protecting civilians, exercising restraint, and preventing the conflict from expanding further in the region.

    The grouping also expressed “consistent” support for the Lebanese people and its continued backing of Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and stability.

