PM Modi speaks with Iran's president, calls for de-escalation, dialogue, diplomacy

Hours after the United States carried out strikes at Iran's underground nuclear facilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with the President of the beleaguered country, Masoud Pezeshkian, calling for "immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy". PM Modi also expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. PM Modi called for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability.(File photo)

"Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian.We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability," PM Modi wrote on X.

US attacks Iran

Inserting itself into Israel's effort to cripple Iran's nuclear program, the US today struck three sites in the country. The US used American stealth bombers and 30,000-pound (13,600-kilogram) bunker buster bombs to destroy heavily fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program.

Israel's attack and the US's subsequent strikes came even as Washington and Tehran were in talks for a nuclear deal, which aimed at preventing Iran from developing weapon-grade uranium.

The US struck Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites.

Iran has reacted strongly to the US attack, warning it of reprisals.

"The warmongering, a lawless administration in Washington, is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications of its act of aggression," Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said.

Araghchi said while the “door to diplomacy” should always be open, “this is not the case right now.

Araghchi said that there is “no red line” that the U.S. has not crossed in its recent actions against the Islamic Republic.

“And the last one and the most dangerous one was what happened only last night when they crossed a very big red line by attacking nuclear facilities only,” he said.

With inputs from AP