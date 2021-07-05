Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi supports Tokyo-bound athletes with 'Cheer4India' message
india news

PM Modi supports Tokyo-bound athletes with 'Cheer4India' message

A total of 115 Indian athletes have qualified so far for Tokyo Olympics which will begin on July 23 and will run up to August 8 this year.
ANI | By hindustantimes.com | Posted by Shanza Khan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 04:37 PM IST
PM Modi extended his wishes to Indian players bound for Tokyo through a Twitter video. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished Tokyo-bound athletes with his 'Cheer4India' message and asked people to support the Indian contingent for the upcoming Olympics.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and posted a video in which PM Modi said, "We will all support our players bound for Tokyo. Cheer4India, Cheer4India, Cheer4India."

Rijiju posted the Indian Olympic contingent's official anthem "Lakshya Tera Samne Hai" which is composed and sung by Mohit Chauhan.

Sports Minister wrote, "Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji has wished Tokyo-bound athletes with his #Cheer4India message. As our athletes head to #Tokyo2020 Olympics, let us unite as a nation to support them. Indian Olympic Contingent Official Anthem by @_mohitchauhan encompasses the spirit of our athletes!"

A total of 115 Indian athletes have qualified so far for Tokyo Olympics which will begin on July 23 and will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, 117 Indian athletes had qualified but couldn't better the medals haul from the 2012 London Games, which remains India's highest medal tally at a single Olympic Games -- six medals. Indian athletes would be hoping to break that threshold in Tokyo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics 2021 pm modi
TRENDING NEWS

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch

American footballer proposes to girlfriend on field after match

Missing red panda from German zoo tracked with thermal imaging drone

Green warriors save tree by manual transplantation in Jharkhand
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP