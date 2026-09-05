PM Modi takes Delhi Metro to reach SRCC for college's centenary celebrations | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday travelled by Delhi Metro to reach Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), where he is scheduled to attend the institution’s centenary celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday travelled by Delhi Metro to reach Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

PM Modi took the metro to SRCC ahead of the event and will participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the Delhi University college at 7 pm.

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PM Modi in SRCC

"In a short while from now, at 7 PM, I will be at Delhi University's iconic Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to take part in its centenary celebrations. This college has distinguished itself over the years, making a mark for academic excellence, institution-building and for nurturing generations of leaders in business, public life and society," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Shri Ram College of Commerce is among India's premier institutions of higher education and is a distinguished centre of learning in Commerce, Economics and Management, according to an official statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shri Ram College of Commerce is among India's premier institutions of higher education and is a distinguished centre of learning in Commerce, Economics and Management, according to an official statement. {{/usCountry}}

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The centenary celebrations mark a major milestone for the institution, which has established itself as a prominent centre of higher education and has nurtured generations of students who have contributed to business, public life and society.