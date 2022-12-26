Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi takes part in program marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' | Video

Updated on Dec 26, 2022 01:14 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi had announced that December 26 will be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ to mark the martyrdom of Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji.

PM Modi takes part in a program to mark 'Veer Bal Diwas'.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in a programme marking ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi where three hundred Baal Kirtanis performed 'Shabad Kirtan’. On the historic occasion, the government of India has organised interactive and participative programmes all over the country to inform and educate the citizens, especially the young children, about the story of exemplary courage of the Sahibzades.

On the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Prime Minister Modi had announced that December 26 will be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ to mark the martyrdom of Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji.

“On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji,” PM Modi said in a tweet on Monday morning.

Essay writing, quiz competitions and other activities have been organised in schools and colleges across the country to mark the day. Digital exhibitions have also been set up at public places like railway stations, petrol pumps, airports, among others. Programmes have been organised across the country where dignitaries will narrate the life story and sacrifice of the Sahibzades.

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi was present at the 'Exam Warriors' painting competition organised by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

“Our children will be contributing to nation-building. Sahibzaade sacrificed their lives for the country and fought with enemies quite bravely. 'Veer Bal Diwas' inspires our children to be brave amid any kind of situation,” the minister of state for external affairs & culture said.

(With ANI inputs)

HT News Desk

