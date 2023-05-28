‘Unprecedented, makes one emotional’: PM Modi lauds response to Mann Ki Baat

The overwhelming response and the intimacy shown by people for ‘Mann Ki Baat’ are unprecedented and make one emotional, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in the 101st episode of the radio programme hosted by him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, the government celebrated the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which brought people from all walks of life together.

“The intimacy and affection that all of you have shown for ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is unprecedented, it makes one emotional,” the PM said.

“When ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was broadcast, in different countries of the world, in various time zones, somewhere it was evening and somewhere it was late night... despite that, a large number of people took time out to listen to the 100th episode. I also saw a video from New Zealand, thousands of miles away, in which a 100-year-old is expressing her motherly blessings. People from India and abroad have expressed their views on ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Many people have also offered constructive analysis. People have appreciated the fact that in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ only the achievements of the country and the countrymen are discussed. I once again thank you all with all due respects for this blessing,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Modi also expressed his gratitude to all the participants, both in India and abroad.

He said the Yuva Sangam initiative has furthered the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat” (One India, Great India) by promoting unity among youth. The Yuva Sangam initiative, facilitated by the Ministry of Education, aims to increase people-to-people connect and foster cultural exchange among the youth. So far, around 1,200 young participants have toured 22 states.

He also had a conversation with two participants, Gyamar Nyokum from Arunachal Pradesh and Vishakha Singh from Bihar, who shared their experiences with the programme.

Gyamar Nyokum, a first-year Mechanical Engineering student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Arunachal Pradesh, expressed his gratitude to the Government of India for providing him with the opportunity to participate in the Yuva Sangam. He spoke about enrolling through the programme’s website and the enjoyable experience he had during his visit to Rajasthan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vishakha Singh, a second-year Computer Science Engineering student from Bihar, learned about the Yuva Sangam through her college’s WhatsApp group. Intrigued by the programme’s objective of bringing together youth from different regions, she decided to participate. Vishakha expressed her pride in being a part of the programme and her appreciation for the cultural exchange it provided. She highlighted memorable moments, such as visiting the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and meeting the governor of Tamil Nadu during her visit.

Prime Minister Modi commended Gyamar and Vishakha for their participation and encouraged them to write blogs sharing their experiences.

PM Modi also mentioned his recent visit to Hiroshima, Japan, where he visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. He emphasised the importance of cherishing historical memories and the lessons they provide for future generations. He also highlighted various museums in India, such as Gurugram’s Museo Camera, Tamil Nadu’s Museum of Possibilities, and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, that preserve and showcase different aspects of the country’s history.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also mentioned the establishment of ten new museums dedicated to tribal contributions in the freedom struggle and the development of various memorials, including the Biplobi Bharat Gallery and the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON