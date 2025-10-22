PM Modi thanks Trump for Diwali greetings: 'May we continue to illuminate world'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked US President Donald Trump for his phone call and warm Diwali greetings, hoping that New Delhi and Washington "continue to illuminate the world with hope". This phone call is the latest in the series of the bonhomie display that the two leaders have been doing. (AFP)

"Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms," PM's post on X read.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump extended Diwali greetings to the people of India from the Oval Office, where he lit a lamp as part of the celebration he was hosting in the White House.

He also mentioned the significance of lighting diyas (earthern lamp) on Diwali and said, "In a few moments, we'll light the Diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness... It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives free. The glow of the Diya flame reminds us to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings."

Earlier on Monday, Trump also extended Diwali greetings to all Americans celebrating, describing the festival as a reminder of light's victory over evil and darkness.

ALSO READ | India love, big Modi praise, Russian oil claim repeat: What Donald Trump said on Diwali The wishes published on the White House website read: "Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali—the 'Festival of Lights'. For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light’s victory over darkness."

“It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal," he added.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he spoke to PM Modi and had a "great conversation".

The US President heaped praises on Modi, saying that "he's a great person, and he's become a great friend of mine over the years".

Modi 'very interested' in trade: Trump Talking about some details from his conversation with the PM, Trump said he and Modi spoke about trade, adding that "he's (PM's) very interested in that".

He further said, "Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing."

Trump has repeated his claim of having used trade as a tool in 'stopping' the war between India and Pakistan for the nth time. However, India has continued to firmly maintain its stance on the matter that no third-party mediation was involved in reaching the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan.

Tensions escalated between New Delhi and Islamabad in May this year after India launched Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had made it clear in the Parliament as well as in statements outside that it was the Pakistani director general of military operations who reached out to his Indian counterpart to cease all hostilities amid a four-day-long conflict, following which a ceasefire understanding was reached.