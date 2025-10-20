‘To every American…’: Trump extends Diwali greetings with message of ‘hope and peace’ amid US-India tariff tension

US President Donald Trump on Monday extended Diwali greeting to all Americans celebrating the festival, describing the celebration as a reminder of light's win over evil and light's triumph over darkness. He referred to the celebration as a time for introspection, camaraderie, and regeneration. On Diwali, President Trump conveyed best wishes to Americans, emphasizing the festival's significance as a symbol of light's victory over darkness.(AP)

Trump's greetings were published on the White House website, which read: "Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali—the “Festival of Lights.” For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light’s victory over darkness.”

“It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal. As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace,” the POTUS added.

Millions of Indians around the world celebrate Diwali, which is also becoming more popular in the US. It is being celebrated on October 20 this year and it is symbolized by prayer, family get-togethers, and the lighting of traditional lamps to represent the victory of good and inner light.

On this special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended good wishes to the Indians and prayed that “festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity; and a spirit of positivity prevail all around us.”

Diwali celebrations in US

Several US states and communities have taken action to publicly recognize the festival in recent years. It has been designated as a state holiday in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and California. Assembly Bill 268 in California, which will allow school closures and provide paid vacation for state employees, is scheduled to go into effect in January 2026.

Additionally, school districts in New York City, Edison and Jersey City, New Jersey, and portions of Texas, including Dallas and Houston, have started to observe Diwali with school holidays.

Trump promises to maintain ‘massive’ tariffs on India

On Sunday, Trump reaffirmed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India would no longer purchase Russian oil, but that New Delhi would still be subject to "massive" tariffs if it did not.

Speaking to media aboard Air Force One, he said, “I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India, and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing.”

In response to India's claim that it was unaware of any discussions between Modi and Trump, Trump said, “But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that.”