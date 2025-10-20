AWS outage: Who is CEO of Amazon Web Services and what's his salary? All we know about Matt Garman

Matt Garman was appointed CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in June 2024. An outage impacting Amazon Web Services has impacted websites including Roblox, Duolingo, Zoom, and Snapchat to become temporarily unavailable. Customers who bank with companies like Halifax and Lloyds have also been disrupted. Matt Garman became CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in June 2024. An AWS outage caused disruptions for major websites and banking services(AWS)

In a statement Amazon Web Services said, “We continue to observe recovery across most of the affected AWS Services. We can confirm global services and features that rely on US-EAST-1 have also recovered.”

They further stated that they are still working toward complete resolution and will keep people informed.

Who is Matt Garman? All about AWS CEO

Matt Garman took over as CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in June 2024. "Mr. Garman has been at Amazon since 2006 and helped launch the initial set of AWS services," reads a biography on the company's website. He has held a number of executive roles at AWS, including those involving product management, engineering, and operations for all compute and storage services. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President, AWS Sales, Marketing, and Global Services.

He holds an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University.

Following his appointment, Matt Garman stated that he has been fortunate enough to get to work several different aspects of the AWS business for over last 18 years. “But one constant has been the world class talent and the unwavering customer obsession of the people I have gotten to work with.”

Stressing that they have a lot of innovation and growth potential ahead of them, he asserted he is more excited than ever to “helping us move faster, invent more, and operate as one team to help our customers.”

What is AWS CEO Matt Garman’s salary?

Techradar reported in April 2025 that Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, CFO Brian Olsavsky, Amazon Stores CEO Douglas Herrington, and Chief Global Affairs & Legal Officer David Zapolsky were paid $365,000, which was the same amount as the previous year. A considerably lesser package of $358,750 was delivered to AWS CEO Matt Garman, National Herald reported.