'From diyas to fireworks': Best prompts to make stunning Diwali portraits with Gemini Nano Banana

A fresh Diwali trend is lighting up social media. AI portraits with a festive flair. From posing with diyas to smiling beside colourful rangolis, people are experimenting with Gemini Nano Banana to give their photos a magical Diwali makeover. AI-generated portraits of a girl celebrating Diwali.(@ShreyaYadav___/X)

Social media users are sharing portraits featuring themselves in rich silk sarees, elegant kurta-pyjamas, and vibrant jewellery, surrounded by marigold garlands, fairy lights, and rangoli designs. The results are looking so realistic that viewers find it hard to believe they are AI-generated.

Looking for the best prompts to create Diwali-themed AI portraits? We’ve got you covered.

Top AI prompts to create stunning Diwali 2025 portraits:

Prompt 1: Create an AI portrait using the characters given above: An Indian family of four- parents and two children celebrating Diwali outdoors in their courtyard. They are dressed in elegant traditional attire, including a silk saree, kurta-pajama, and sherwani. The scene includes glowing diyas, fairy lights, fireworks sparkling in the night sky, and marigold garlands hanging across the gate. Use soft golden lighting, a warm effect, and a starry background to give the image cinematic realism.

Prompt 2: A young Indian boy wearing a kurta-pajama lighting colourful fireworks outdoors at night, surrounded by glowing diyas and festive decorations, with sparks and warm golden light creating a joyful Diwali atmosphere. (Use the given image.)

Prompt 3: A family of three performs Laxmi Puja in a beautifully decorated living room. Idols of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha sit on a flower-covered altar, surrounded by glowing diyas and drifting incense smoke, all bathed in golden light. The family wears bright traditional clothes, and a plate with sweets, coins, and a kalash is placed nearby. The background is lit with fairy lights, creating a warm and devotional atmosphere.

Prompt 4: A young Indian girl lighting a diya, dressed in traditional clothes, surrounded by marigold petals and soft golden Diwali lights, warm, festive atmosphere. (Use the given image.)

Prompt 5: A young Indian woman kneels on a tiled veranda, dressed in a bright yellow saree and traditional jewellery. She is making an intricate, colourful rangoli with flower petals and coloured powder. Around her, rows of diyas glow, and marigold garlands hang on the doorframe. Morning sunlight streams in, casting shadows of leaves in the background, while the scene shows realistic textures and fine artistic detail. (Use the given image.)

Include lighting effects such as warm candlelight or shimmering reflections, and experiment with camera styles like shallow focus or wide-angle cinematic shots to make your AI portraits feel more real.