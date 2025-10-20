Man orders Diwali sweets from Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, Bigbasket to give to men who delivered them

When someone orders on a delivery app, the interaction usually ends with a quick handover. However, one individual in Hyderabad decided to transform that brief moment into a celebration of gratitude. He ordered sweets through major delivery services and, upon receiving each delivery, immediately presented the box to the riding partner as a token of thanks. A man shared a video of him giving Diwali sweets to delivery drivers. (Instagram/@_the_hungry_plate_)

“Smiles that make our deliveries special. Ordered sweets from different apps, Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto, and BigBasket, but gifted them right back to the heroes who deliver happiness every day,” Reddy wrote while sharing the video.

In the clip, he records a delivery man handing him a box of sweets he ordered online. Instantly, Reddy gives it back to the riding partner and wishes him “Happy Diwali.” He does it with the delivery men from different companies.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “I appreciate you for not showing their faces.” Another added, “Finally, someone is rewarding their efforts.” A third expressed, “Beautiful gesture and respect for not showing their faces. Happy Diwali.”

However, a few claimed that Reddy only did it for social media clout. Addressing the critiques, the man wrote, “I made this reel because someone will get inspired from this and do the same thing for this Diwali and further festivals too. If it’s for views, I can delete the video after this Diwali. Views are not needed at all by me. People who say that this video was made for views, please at least bring a smile to 10 people's faces and come back. I am definitely gonna delete this reel. Thank you (sic).”

Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons, and some also called it “cute.”

Gundeti Mahendhar Reddy is a digital content creator who runs the Instagram page “_the_hungry_plate_.” He regularly posts videos showing him exploring various things, including food, clothing and services. At the time of writing this article, he had over 80,000 followers.