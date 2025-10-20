Search
Mon, Oct 20, 2025
Bengaluru vs Delhi Diwali glow: Woman's video from plane reveals huge contrast

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Oct 20, 2025 09:15 am IST

A woman filmed Delhi and Bengaluru’s night views from a plane during Diwali, showing a clear contrast in how brightly the two cities glowed.

As Diwali lit up the skies across India, a video filmed from a plane comparing the night-time views of Delhi and Bengaluru has gone viral. Shared by Instagram user Sweety Singh, the visuals reveal a striking contrast in the festive brightness of the two cities.

A woman’s video from a plane comparing Delhi and Bengaluru during Diwali went viral.(Instagram/gurl_in_metro)
Delhi dazzles, Bengaluru stays dim

In the viral video, Delhi appears brightly lit with widespread decorative lighting, while Bengaluru seems relatively subdued. The contrasting visuals have sparked discussions among viewers about urban lighting patterns and Diwali enthusiasm in both metropolitan cities.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Delhi: This city has my heart.” It has garnered over 3.1 million views and several comments.

Check out the clip here:

Many users were quick to point out geographical reasons for the difference, with several noting that Bengaluru’s airport is located far from the main city, while Delhi’s airport sits adjacent to densely populated areas, giving a naturally brighter aerial view.

Internet divided over festive spirit

The comments section reflected a mix of surprise, humour, and local pride. One user wrote, “Delhi always knows how to celebrate in style.” Another commented, “Bengaluru is calm even on Diwali; that’s what I love about it.” A third said, “The Delhi view looks magical from the sky!”

Others offered more practical takes, with one user pointing out, “You’re seeing fewer lights because Bengaluru airport is far from the city.” Another added, “Delhi is all about grandeur, while Bengaluru prefers peace.”

A few joked about the environmental aspect, with a viewer remarking, “Fewer lights mean less pollution. Bengaluru wins for me.” Another chimed in, “Both cities look beautiful in their own way.”

HT.com has reached out to Sweety Singh for her comments on the viral clip and will update the story once a response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

