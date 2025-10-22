India love, big Modi praise, Russian oil claim repeat: What Donald Trump said on Diwali

A re-run of his big claim on India and Russia's oil trade ties, his admiration for Indians and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some hope that New Delhi and Washington were engaged in trade deals – US President Donald Trump said a lot as he hosted a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump lights a diya candle during a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)

Trump once again claimed that India will halt its oil trade with Russia, the fourth time he has made this assertion in a week. Trump also heaped praise on his "great friend" Modi and said that the Prime Minister also wanted to see the Ukraine war end.

"He's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do. He wants to see the war between Russia and Ukraine to end. They're not going to be buying too much oil. So they've cut it way back, and they're continuing to cut it way back...," Trump said.

Trump further referred to PM Modi as a "great person" and said that the two leaders are working on some deals between India and the US. Trump also extended warm greetings on Diwali and said he “loved” Indians.

"I love the people of India. We're working on some great deals between our countries. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi today and we just have a very good relationship," Trump said.

His remarks came amid the ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US, necessitated by the imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian imports, half of which were announced as additional penalties for doing business with Russia.

Donald Trump also repeated the claim that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan back in May using trade. “Although we (him and Modi) did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing,” Trump said.

Trump's diya lighting, warm message on Diwali The President also extended warm greetings to Indians on Diwali and also said that PM Modi had become a great friend of his over the years. Trump lit a diya inside the Oval Office to mark the celebration, and called it “a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness”.

“It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives free. The glow of the Diya flame reminds us to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings…,” Trump said.