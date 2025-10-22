Watch: Donald Trump lights diya in White House, extends Diwali wishes to Indians

United States President Donald Trump extended Diwali wishes to the people of India on Tuesday (local time) from the White House as he hosted a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office. US President Donald Trump lights a diya during a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.(Bloomberg)

The US President also lit a lamp inside the Oval Office to mark the celebration, with several dignitaries present such as the Indian Ambassador to the United States Vijay Kwarta and his wife, FBI director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard among others.

Trump's lighting of the lamp, a significant part of Diwali celebrations, was followed by claps by those present at the White House. Here's a glimpse of the celebration -

Ahead of lighting the lamp, Trump also extended Diwali wishes to the people of India. “Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India,” he said.

He also spoke about the significance of lighting diyas on Diwali and what it stands for. “In a few moments, we'll light the Diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness... It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives free. The glow of the Diya flame reminds us to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings,” Trump said.

‘PM Modi great friend of mine’

The US President also also said that he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both of them discusses trade. Trump said that he had a “great conversation” with Modi and that he had become a “great friend” of him over the years.

“I just spoke to your prime minister today. We just had a great conversation. We talked about trade and a lot of things but mostly the world of trade. He's interested in that. We did talk a little while ago about having no wars with Pakistan. I think the fact that trade was involved - we were able to talk him out of that and we have no war with Pakistan and India. He is a great person. He's become a great friend of mine over the years,” Trump said.