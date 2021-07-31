PM Modi to address and interact with IPS officers

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Freshly recruited police officers, who join the IPS, are trained at Hyderabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.
By Umar Sofi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday virtually address and later interact with the newly inducted Indian Police Service (IPS) officers at Hyderabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Union home minister Amit Shah and minister of State for home affairs Nityanand Rai will also attend the event scheduled at 11 am.

The academy is the top police training institute in the country. The freshly recruited police officers, who join the IPS, are trained there. The academy also conducts various in-service courses for serving IPS officers.

The IPS officers come under the Union home ministry. The officers of this service are either promoted from the state cadres or are selected through a national-level civil services examination.

