Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi to address country through Mann ki Baat tomorrow
india news

PM Modi to address country through Mann ki Baat tomorrow

This month's Mann ki Baat will be the 78th episode of the radio show and will be streamed at 11am on PM Modi's official YouTube channel.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat on Sunday. It will be the 78th episode of the radio show and will be streamed at 11am on PM Modi's official YouTube channel and on PMO. The programme is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile App.

This Mann ki Baat by the Prime Minister comes after India began the next phase of the largest vaccination drive in the world, in which vaccine is being made available for free across the states and Union territories. It comes in the midst of preparations for the third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). During the last Mann ki Baat, the Union government was facing huge criticism from the opposition parties for its mismanagement of the Covid pandemic as the daily cases recorded in the month of May reached as high as over 400,000.

Also read: PM Modi chairs review meet on Covid-19 vaccination drive

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday urged the party workers to listen to the Prime Minister's show on Sunday.

"Anand Swaroop ji has given many commendable suggestions in his letter. I request all the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party to listen to Mann ki Baat every month along with all the mates of their booth and after that hold a booth meeting there. Then in the next month, listen to Mann ki Baat at any other worker's house and on," the BJP national president said referring to a letter from a listener who praised the programme.

In the last month's Mann Ki Baat, which coincided with the seventh anniversary of Modi-led central government, the Prime Minister highlighted the government's achievements and said that India's resolve to win the biggest of the challenges has always been strong.

The monthly Mann ki Baat programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mann ki baat pm modi
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP