PM Modi to address inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address teachers and students during the inaugural conclave of 'Shikshak Parv' on Tuesday via video-conferencing. He will also launch multiple key initiatives in the education sector on the occasion.

The Prime Minister's address will take place at 11am, according to an official of the Ministry of Education (MoE) as quoted by news agency PTI.

The MoE is celebrating Shikshak Parv, 2021 from September 5-17 in recognition of valuable contributions of teachers and to take New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 a step forward.

The theme for this year's event is ‘Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India’, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will launch Indian sign language dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), talking books (audio books for the visually impaired), school quality assurance and assessment framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development), according to PMO.

The ‘Shikshak Parv’ celebration will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in schools across the country as well, the PMO noted.

The event will also be attended by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the other Union ministers of state for education.

"The inaugural conclave will be followed by webinars, discussions and presentations up to September 17 in which the educational practitioners from various schools of the country have been invited to share their experience, learnings and the roadmap ahead. It is noteworthy that teachers and practitioners from even remote schools will be speaking on issues relating to quality and innovation in school,” PTI quoted an official as saying.