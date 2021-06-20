PM Modi to address lead event of International Yoga Day on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the lead event of the Seventh International Yoga Day on Monday. In view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the lead event of the International Yoga Day, 2021 will be a televised programme and is scheduled to start at 6.30am on all Doordarshan channels.

The event will also include an address by Minister of State for Ayush Kiren Rijiju and a live yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, according to a government release.

This live yoga demonstration will be further followed by messages from 15 spiritual leaders and Yoga Gurus namely - Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr HR Nagendra, Kamlesh Patel, Dr Veerendra Hegde, Dr Hamsaji Jayadeva, OP Tiwari, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Dr Chinmay Pandey, Muni Shri Sagar Maharaj, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Dr Vishwas Mandalik, Sister BK Shivani, S Sridharan and Antoinette Rozi, the release further said.

As per the United Nation's website, the theme for this year's International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Well-Being' and how the practice of yoga can promote the holistic health of every individual.

Numerous digital initiatives have been taken by the Ayush ministry, along with nearly 1,000 other stake-holding institutions, to make the practice of yoga accessible to the public, despite the restrictions imposed by Covid-19. The Indian missions in other countries are coordinating various activities in the run-up to the International Yoga Day in their respective countries.

This year's event will consist of individuals participating in large numbers in the harmonious demonstration/performance of yoga at 7am.