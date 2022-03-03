Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on ‘Make in India for the World’ today

"The objective of the webinar is to sustain the momentum of Union Budget 2022 by synergizing efforts with all stakeholders on various initiatives taken for boosting manufacturing, increasing exports and strengthening the MSMEs," the Union commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file photo)
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address a post-budget webinar on the theme ‘Make in India for the World’, the Union ministry of commerce and industry said on Wednesday. Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will deliver the concluding remarks at the event.

"The objective of the webinar is to sustain the momentum of Union Budget 2022 by synergizing efforts with all stakeholders on various initiatives taken for boosting manufacturing, increasing exports and strengthening the MSMEs," the ministry said in a statement.

"By leveraging stakeholders' expertise and experience, an Action Plan for the Industry's way forward and monitoring framework for effective implementation of growth reforms in areas of manufacturing, exports and MSMEs will be finalised," the ministry's statement added.

The webinar will also see a discussion regarding a paradigm shift in manufacturing in the country, realising the trillion-dollar goal in exports and MSMEs as a growth engine for the Indian economy.

Many announcements were made for the MSMEs in this year's budget presented on February 1. These included giving additional credit to 130 MSMEs under the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), the introduction of the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme and the interlinking of Udyam, e-shram, NCS and ASEEM portals among others.

Prime Minister Modi has been addressing a series of post-budget webinars in order to consult and encourage stakeholders to fully implement themes of the budget in a time-bound manner.

On Wednesday, Modi addressed a webinar on ‘Technology Enabled Development’, where he said that science and technology were not isolated sectors for the Centre.

"Technology for us is a medium to empower the people of the country. For us, technology is the mainstay of making the country self-reliant. The same vision is reflected in this year's budget as well," Modi said as he pointed out the budget's emphasis on sunrise sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), geo-spatial systems, drones, semiconductors, space technology etc.

 

 

