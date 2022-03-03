PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on ‘Make in India for the World’ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address a post-budget webinar on the theme ‘Make in India for the World’, the Union ministry of commerce and industry said on Wednesday. Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will deliver the concluding remarks at the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The objective of the webinar is to sustain the momentum of Union Budget 2022 by synergizing efforts with all stakeholders on various initiatives taken for boosting manufacturing, increasing exports and strengthening the MSMEs," the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read| MSMEs now have to think big for real growth

"By leveraging stakeholders' expertise and experience, an Action Plan for the Industry's way forward and monitoring framework for effective implementation of growth reforms in areas of manufacturing, exports and MSMEs will be finalised," the ministry's statement added.

The webinar will also see a discussion regarding a paradigm shift in manufacturing in the country, realising the trillion-dollar goal in exports and MSMEs as a growth engine for the Indian economy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many announcements were made for the MSMEs in this year's budget presented on February 1. These included giving additional credit to 130 MSMEs under the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), the introduction of the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme and the interlinking of Udyam, e-shram, NCS and ASEEM portals among others.

Prime Minister Modi has been addressing a series of post-budget webinars in order to consult and encourage stakeholders to fully implement themes of the budget in a time-bound manner.

Also Read| Progressive, people-friendly Budget: PM Modi

On Wednesday, Modi addressed a webinar on ‘Technology Enabled Development’, where he said that science and technology were not isolated sectors for the Centre.

"Technology for us is a medium to empower the people of the country. For us, technology is the mainstay of making the country self-reliant. The same vision is reflected in this year's budget as well," Modi said as he pointed out the budget's emphasis on sunrise sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), geo-spatial systems, drones, semiconductors, space technology etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}