PM Modi to address Startup India International Summit beginning Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address participants from over two dozen countries at the two-day Prarambh: Startup India International Summit beginning on Friday, officials aware of the matter said.

Over 200 global speakers will be involved in the summit with 24 sessions. The summit is focussed on enhancing multilateral cooperation and engagement with countries globally to collectively develop and strengthen the startup ecosystems.

The Union commerce ministry’s promotion of industry and internal trade department is organising the event. “The two-day Summit is being organised as a follow up of the announcement made by the Prime Minister at the fourth BIMSTEC [Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation] Summit held in Kathmandu in August 2018 wherein India committed to host the BIMSTEC Startup Conclave,” the government said in a statement.

The summit will mark the fifth anniversary of the government’s flagship Startup India initiative launched by Modi on January 16, 2016. “The Summit will be the largest startup confluence organised by the Government of India since the launch of the Startup India initiative,” the statement said.