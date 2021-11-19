Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to address the nation at 9am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to leave for Jhansi to hand over locally produced military hardware to Indian armed forces on the final day of ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 9am before he inaugurates key irrigation schemes in Uttar Pradesh and leaves for Jhansi to hand over locally produced military hardware to Indian armed forces on the final day of ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’.

“Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv. Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM,” the prime minister's office tweeted.

The PMO didn't provide any details about the topic PM Modi will be talking about.

