PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University's centenary celebrations via video conference

PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University’s centenary celebrations via video conference

Extending his gratitude to the PM, AMU Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said the AMU community is thankful for his acceptance to participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the university.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 16:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Aligarh
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to attend AMU’s centenary celebrations.
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to attend AMU’s centenary celebrations.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University via video link on December 22, an official statement said. Modi will attend the online function along with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, it said.

Extending his gratitude to the PM, AMU Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said the AMU community is thankful for his acceptance to participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the university.

