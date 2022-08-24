PM Modi to attend state funeral of late Japan leader Shinzo Abe: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated while delivering a campaign speech in the country, according to reports shared by the Japanese media. The state funeral for the late leader is scheduled to take place in capital Tokyo, on September 27.

According to news agencies, Modi is expected to attend the official farewell ceremony and later to hold a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Japan is one of India's key allies in the region, with both countries cooperating in the Quad format of comprehensive partnership along with the United States and Australia.

Modi had met Abe in May - nearly after two years - as part of his visit to Japan to take part in the Quad summit.

Abe was attacked on July 8 in the Japanese city of Nara. He was shot from behind but was conscious at the time of the attack. However, his condition became critical later, according to reports. He died at a local hospital later that day.

Modi had declared one day of national mourning in India.

He had also penned a blog titled "My Friend, Abe San". "In the passing away of Abe, Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend," he had said.

(With agency inputs)

