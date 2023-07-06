PM Modi to flag off 2 Vande Bharat Express trains tomorrow. Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate two new Vande Bharat Express trains to the nation on Friday from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh during his two-day trip to four states. The prime minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects worth ₹50,000 crore during the trip.

Vande Bharat train, which will ply between Lucknow and Gorakhpur via Ayodhya arrived at the Charbagh Railway station.

According to the schedule, PM Modi will visit Gorakhpur on Friday where he will flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains--Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express, taking the total tally of the semi-high speed trains operating in the country to 25.

Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express:

This semi-high-speed blue-white train will connect the city of Baba Gorakhnath, Gorakhpur, to the city of Nawabs, Lucknow. The train will cover a distance of 302 km via Ayodhya junction in less than four hours. The regular service of the train will commence on July 9.

The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will leave Gorakhpur at 6.05am and reach Lucknow at 10.20am the same day. While returning, the train will depart from Lucknow at 7.15pm and reach Gorakhpur at 11.25pm the same day.

An eight-coach train, including seven air-conditioned chair cars and one coach of executive chair cars, will be the first mini version of the semi-high speed train in the state.

Tourist places like Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar, and Sant Kabir Nagar, a town of the 15th-century mystic poet 'Kabir', will also benefit from improved connectivity.

Currently, travelling on this route by train takes about four and a half to five hours time. The Arunachal superfast express covers the distance in four hours 35 minutes which is the shortest time a train takes on this route.

Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express:

This semi-high-speed train will operate between Rajasthan's Jodhpur and Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The train will also connect Pali, Abu Road, Palanpur and Mehsana on the route.

The semi-high speed train is likely to cover the distance of 400 km in about six and a half hours and is expected to stop at Pali, Falna, Abu Road, Palanpur, Mehsana, according to a report by Zee Business. Currently, a journey on this route takes over seven and a half hours to nine hours.

The train is expected to run six days a week except Sunday and the ticket price would range between ₹800 and ₹1600 per person.

After the addition of these two new trains on July 7, the operational service of Vande Bharat Express will reach 50. The first Vande Bharat train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, by PM Modi, operating between New Delhi and Varanasi.

Last week, PM Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, viz., Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

