PM Modi to flag off Uttarakhand's first Vande Bharat Express on Thursday

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
May 24, 2023 02:22 PM IST

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will also be present at the the inaugural event of the state's first Vande Bharat Express train.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Uttarakhand's first Vande Bharat Express train on Thursday via video conferencing.

The Vande Bharat Express (Representative image)(PTI)

Sudhir Singh, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Moradabad Railway Division said the train will run between Dehradun and New Delhi.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also be present at the Dehradun railway station during the inaugural event of the state's first Vande Bharat Express train, Singh added.

Earlier on May 18, PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah via video conferencing.

The ultra-modern semi-high-speed train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities.

Following the launch of Odisha's first Vande Bharat train, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June this year.

Speaking with ANI in Howarh, Vaishnaw said, "PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June...Vande Metro is being designed for a distance of less than 100 km and for daily travel of passengers."

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set. The train has state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.

Topics
