Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand: Over 500 illegal constructions removed from railway land in Lalkuan

Uttarakhand: Over 500 illegal constructions removed from railway land in Lalkuan

ByNeeraj Santoshi
May 19, 2023 08:16 PM IST

More than two hectares of railway land has been made encroachment free and no accommodation has been made by the administration for the encroachers

The drive to remove encroachments from railway land in the Lalkuan area of Nainital district continued on Friday, with a joint team of railways, district administration and police razing over 500 illegal constructions, said officials.

The drive to remove encroachments from railway land in the Lalkuan area of Nainital district continued on Friday (HT photo)
The drive to remove encroachments from railway land in the Lalkuan area of Nainital district continued on Friday (HT photo)

After the high court on Wednesday dismissed a petition of residents from the area seeking a stay on the demolition in Nagina Colony, SP Harbans Singh, the joint team of police, administration and railways started to remove the encroachments.

Also Read: ‘Illegal construction rampant in Delhi, seal of 66% shut areas tampered’

Manish Singh, sub-divisional magistrate of Haldwani said, “The campaign to remove encroachments is going. So far, more than 500 houses have been demolished. More than two hectares of railway land has been made encroachment free. No accommodation has been made by the administration for the encroachers.”

Residents expressed their disappointment at the action of the authorities.

Veerpal Kumar, whose house was razed said, “No arrangements have been made for us by the government for rehabilitation. In this situation, we have been forced to wander door to door with our family members and belongings. I have spent my whole life here, now I do not know where to go.”

“At present, we have no place left where we can take refuge. The administration and the government should have given us some more time. But unilateral action has taken away our house and our livelihood from us,” another person whose house was demolished, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Neeraj Santoshi

    He is principal correspondent based at Bhopal. He covers environment and wildlife, state administration, BJP and other saffron organisations. He has special interest in social issues based stories.

Topics
demolition nainital district
demolition nainital district
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out