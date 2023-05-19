Uttarakhand: Over 500 illegal constructions removed from railway land in Lalkuan

The drive to remove encroachments from railway land in the Lalkuan area of Nainital district continued on Friday, with a joint team of railways, district administration and police razing over 500 illegal constructions, said officials. The drive to remove encroachments from railway land in the Lalkuan area of Nainital district continued on Friday (HT photo)

After the high court on Wednesday dismissed a petition of residents from the area seeking a stay on the demolition in Nagina Colony, SP Harbans Singh, the joint team of police, administration and railways started to remove the encroachments.

Manish Singh, sub-divisional magistrate of Haldwani said, “The campaign to remove encroachments is going. So far, more than 500 houses have been demolished. More than two hectares of railway land has been made encroachment free. No accommodation has been made by the administration for the encroachers.”

Residents expressed their disappointment at the action of the authorities.

Veerpal Kumar, whose house was razed said, “No arrangements have been made for us by the government for rehabilitation. In this situation, we have been forced to wander door to door with our family members and belongings. I have spent my whole life here, now I do not know where to go.”

“At present, we have no place left where we can take refuge. The administration and the government should have given us some more time. But unilateral action has taken away our house and our livelihood from us,” another person whose house was demolished, said.

