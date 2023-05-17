Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is planning to fence land that has been retrieved from encroachers in Gurugram and an estimate for the same has been prepared, officials said on Wednesday. HSVP to fence land freed from encroachers in Gurugram

HSVP officials said they have managed to win 346 cases pertaining to land acquisition and encroachment in various courts in the last three months and managed to free substantial chunks of land from illegal encroachments.

In the last one month itself, the authority said it has managed to free around 60 to 70 acres of land out of the approximate 500 acres of land under litigation.

HSVP administrator Hitesh Meena said they have decided to fence the retrieved land so that violators do not return to these sites. “Already around 60 to 70 acres of land has been retrieved and the authority has won 346 civil writ petitions in matters of land acquisition in various courts. We will be able to take hold of the land involved in these cases and plan it for residential and commercial use,” he said.

Meena said after directions from the chief administrator, HSVP, the authority pursued these cases actively in various courts and managed to get favourable verdicts.

Meena said that in case the violators encroach the freed land again, the authority will get FIRs registered.

According to HSVP officials, around 800 acres of land was stuck in legal cases as matters were in the courts due to some people opposing the acquisition, not accepting the government compensation and demanding enhanced rates. With legal hurdles over, officials said they will be able to make fresh land allotments to around 500 stakeholders who have been waiting for plots.

Meena said they have prepared an estimate of ₹10 crore to fence these sites and in case more funds are required, it will be sanctioned by the authority.

