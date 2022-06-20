CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reaches out to ex-servicemen in Uttarakhand on Agnipath
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held talks with retired army officers and ex-servicemen at his camp office in Dehradun to clarify concerns over the Agnipath scheme and underline that Agniveers who complete four years in service will not just get priority in the state police but elsewhere too.
“Apart from giving them priority in recruitment in state police, a framework will be made to provide them employment avenues in the horticulture sector also,” Dhami said.
“There is a huge potential in horticulture here. The state government will prepare a scheme to encourage Agniveers in horticulture. We have already said that they will be given priority in the recruitment in the state police forces,” the chief minister said
“Most of the youth have welcomed the Agnipath scheme here. It is our responsibility to make our youth aware of the correct facts regarding of Agnipath scheme and don’t let them get confused about it,” he said.
The chief minister underlined that the decision to launch the scheme was taken in the best interest of the country. “Whatever decisions he (PM Narendra Modi) has taken so far, he has taken them in the interest of the country… It was Modi ji who took the decision regarding the long-pending One Rank One Pension scheme. He made arrangements for sophisticated equipment for the soldiers posted in Siachen.”
Dhami said the Agnipath scheme has also been brought in the interest of the country. “While 25% of the selected Agniveers will be regularised, arrangements are being made for the remaining 75% in various paramilitary forces, state police forces and other institutions. Agniveers trained in the discipline of the army will definitely get priority everywhere,” he said.
He said along with an attractive salary package, risk and hardship allowance would also be given to them. “After a period of four years, 25% will go into regular service in a transparent manner. While the remaining 75 per cent will be given a one-time financial package. This year, 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited. This will create a young profile of the army so that the challenges of the future can be dealt with effectively.”
The CM also promised the ex-servicemen that their suggestions on various aspects will be compiled and taken into consideration. “If the suggestions are related to the state, action will be taken at the state government level in the interest of the Agniveers, while the suggestions related to the central government level will be sent to the Centre and the defence ministry,” he said.
Sainik welfare minister Ganesh Joshi said: “The youth of Uttarakhand will benefit from this scheme. The government is considering what else can be done for Agniveers.”
