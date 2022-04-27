PM Modi to hold Covid review with CMs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on the emerging Covid-19 situation in the country on Wednesday through video conferencing, an official said.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan will also make a presentation at the conference.

“PM Modi will interact with CMs on the Covid-related situation in the country through video conferencing tomorrow at 12 noon,” the official said.

The Prime Minister has held several meetings with chief ministers of all states since the pandemic hit the country in 2020.

Ahead of several festivals, Modi on Sunday had urged people to stay alert to the threat from the coronavirus and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, the Prime Minister said the festival of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parashuram and Vaishakh Budh Purnima will be celebrated in the coming days. “All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony,” Modi had said.

“In the midst of all this, you also have to be alert of corona (virus). Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them,” he said.

With 2,483 new infections being reported in a day, India’s Covid tally rose to 43,062,569, while active cases dipped to 15,636, according to the data released by the Union home ministry. Among states that have registered an increase in Covid cases are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana.