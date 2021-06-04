Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate 3 ethanol stations in Pune as a pilot project on June 5
india news

PM Modi to inaugurate 3 ethanol stations in Pune as a pilot project on June 5

A report on ethanol blending in India 2020-2025 will be released by the Prime Minister on the World Environment Day on June 5, the theme for which is ‘promotion of biofuels for better environment’.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 11:12 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi will join the event through video conferencing at 11 am. He will launch three E100 ethanol dispensing stations in Pune under a pilot project on the occasion of World Environment Day on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch three E100 ethanol dispensing stations in Pune under a pilot project on the occasion of World Environment Day on Saturday. The government will also release the E-20 notification that will allow oil companies to sell 20% ethanol blended petrol from April 2023. The BIS specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 and E15 will also be released.

These efforts will lead to setting up of more ethanol distillation plants and increase consumption of ethanol in the ethanol producing states and the adjoining regions before the year 2025, said a government release.

A report on ethanol blending in India 2020-2025 will be released by the Prime Minister on the World Environment Day on June 5, the theme for which is ‘promotion of biofuels for better environment’. PM Narendra Modi will join the event through video conferencing at 11 am.

At the event he will also interact with farmers for their first-hand experience as enablers under the Ethanol Blended Petrol and Compressed BioGas Programmes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP