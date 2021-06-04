PM Modi to inaugurate 3 ethanol stations in Pune as a pilot project on June 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch three E100 ethanol dispensing stations in Pune under a pilot project on the occasion of World Environment Day on Saturday. The government will also release the E-20 notification that will allow oil companies to sell 20% ethanol blended petrol from April 2023. The BIS specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 and E15 will also be released.

These efforts will lead to setting up of more ethanol distillation plants and increase consumption of ethanol in the ethanol producing states and the adjoining regions before the year 2025, said a government release.

A report on ethanol blending in India 2020-2025 will be released by the Prime Minister on the World Environment Day on June 5, the theme for which is ‘promotion of biofuels for better environment’. PM Narendra Modi will join the event through video conferencing at 11 am.

At the event he will also interact with farmers for their first-hand experience as enablers under the Ethanol Blended Petrol and Compressed BioGas Programmes.