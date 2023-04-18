Modi to inaugurate global Buddhist conference on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate a two-day global conference in New Delhi of Buddhist monks, diplomats, and scholars from over 30 countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“India is the birthplace of Buddhism and the land of the Buddha. Therefore, it is our responsibility to showcase our Buddhist history and heritage to the wider world... and the conference is in line with that vision of the country and the current government,” said Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday. “Given its scope...the Prime Minister will inaugurate the conference.”

Reddy said the Union culture ministry and the International Buddhist Confederation are organising the conference. He said the conference is significant from a cultural perspective and will also promote closer diplomatic ties.

“The delegates will discuss today’s pressing global issues and look for answers in the Buddha Dhamma that are based on universal values,” Reddy said.

He said prominent Buddhist monks will visit India and take part in the conference for the first time. “...discussions will be held on how to deal with contemporary challenges with the help of Buddhist philosophy and thought.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON