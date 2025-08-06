PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan: A look at traffic guidelines in Delhi today

Special traffic guidelines are in place for Wednesday evening as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Kartavya Bhavan, also known as Central Secretariat Building- 3. The routes to avoid include Janpath and surrounding areas, including Maulana Azad Road, Mansingh Road, Rajender Prasad Road, and roads near Jaswant Singh Road.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

An advisory has been issued for key routes on Kartavya Path and C-Hexagon from 5 pm to 9 pm. The adivsory cites a ‘special event’, and directs to avoid some routes, including Janpath, Mansingh Road, Maulana Azad Road, and Rajender Prasad Road.

“No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Janpath, Mansingh Road, C-Hexagon and surrounding areas mentioned in the 'Routes to Avoid' section,” the advisory said.

Routes to avoid

The routes to avoid include, Janpath and surrounding areas, including Maulana Azad Road, Mansingh Road, Rajender Prasad Road, and roads near Jaswant Singh Road.

Further, if any vehicle is found to be parked on the above roads, it will be towed and prosecuted for disobedience of lawful instructions and improper parking, the advisory said. All the towed vehicles will be parked in the traffic pit in front of Bhairo Mandir, which lies on Bhairon Marg.

Traffic diversions have also been placed to manage the movement of vehicles. The diversion points include roads around Moti Lal Nehru Palace, Mansingh Road, Jaswant Singh Road, and Windsor Road.

Also read: Central Vista: PM to inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan on August 6

Advisory for commuters

Commuters taking these routes have been advised to avoid the Pragati Maidan tunnels leading towards India Gate. They can also make maximum use of public transport, which will be operational.

Those travelling towards ISBTs, Railway Stations, or Airports are advised to plan their travel carefully and allow sufficient time for travelling.

The police have also urged motorists to remain patient and adhere to the traffic rules and cooperate with the traffic personnel for a smooth travel.

Kartavya Bhavan inauguration

PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Kartavya Bhavan, a key part of the Central Vista Project, conceived in 2019. The building will house offices of key ministries, including home, external affairs, petroleum and natural gas, and other offices of the principal scientific advisor to the PM.

The Central Vista Project is an effort by the PM to leave an architectural legacy and replace the earlier mix of colonial-era architecture.