PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Parliament building on May 28, the Lok Sabha secretariat announced on Thursday.

The new Parliament building offers spacious seats, latest facilities and tablets on each desk. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building,” the secretariat said in a communique. “Construction of the New Parliament Building is complete now and the new building symbolises the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat [self-reliant India].”

Lok Sabha officials said though the construction work has completed, some final touches to the building were being given by workers. “The new road, leading up to the new Parliament building is expected to be open on Friday. Hundreds of workers are cleaning up the premises after more than two years of construction activities,” one of the officials said.

“A new garden is also being laid,” said another official.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020, but construction was delayed due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. Despite the delay, the secretariat said, the building has been built in “record time with quality construction”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new Parliament building offers spacious seats, latest facilities and tablets on each desk.

The present building of Parliament, which was completed in 1927, will be turned into a museum. “The lack of space was being experienced in this building as per the present requirements. In both the Houses, there were also lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of MPs which was affecting efficiency of work,” said the communique.

In the present Parliament building, there is a provision for sitting of 543 members in the Lok Sabha while 250 in the Rajya Sabha. “Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha while 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament,” it said. “The joint session of both the Houses will be held in Lok Sabha Chamber, which can accommodate a total of 1,280 MPs.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON