PM Modi to inaugurate toy fair today, govt says bid to make India global hub
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Toy Fair 2021 on Saturday. The ceremony will take place digitally, and PM Modi will inaugurate the fair at 11 am via video conferencing.
"At 11 AM tomorrow, 27th February, will inaugurate The India Toy Fair 2021. This Fair will bring together various stakeholders associated with the sector. Through such efforts, we aim to add momentum to the efforts of toy industry to grow further," he said in a tweet on Friday.
The government said in a release that the toy fair is being organised in line with the vision of PM Modi, who has emphasised on the role toys play in the holistic development of a child.
In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address in August last year, the Prime Minister had emphasised boosting toy manufacturing in India.
"The fair will be held from 27th February to 2nd March 2021. It aims to bring together all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers, designers etc. on a virtual platform to create sustainable linkages and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the industry," the government release said.
Over 1,000 exhibitors from all states and union territories will showcase their toys, which can be bought online. All the toys which will be showcased in the fair are made in India.
The fair will showcase traditional Indian toys as well as modern toys including electronic toys, plush toys, puzzles and games.
Apart from an open market of toys, there will be panel discussions, webinars to strengthen India's toy industry.
The government said that through this platform, all the stakeholders will come together to discuss how India can be made the next global hub for manufacturing and sourcing of toys by way of attracting investments in the sector and promoting exports.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Brazil records over 65,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 10.45 million
PM Modi to inaugurate toy fair today, govt says bid to make India global hub
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protest LIVE: UN asks India to find 'equitable solution' to protests
- Farm laws protests enter Day 92. Bachelet-Indra Mani Pandey debate over agitation at UN.
Showed utmost respect to protesting farmers, engaged in dialogue: India at UNHRC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak went back on its F-16 promise to US. How India fixed the gaps with Rafale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US senator bats for including India in Trans-Pacific Partnership
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Surat, Delhi CM Kejriwal hails AAP’s poll performance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23 Cong letter writers plan drive to ‘save idea of India’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India rejects United Nations panel report on Christian Michel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can’t ignore complaints of sexual harassment: Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harming reputation ground for divorce, says Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India out of recession as GDP expands 0.4% in Q3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Peace on LAC must to mend ties’: Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Business of liquor needs a major detox
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sops galore hours before poll schedule out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox