PM Modi to interact with Varanasi's Covid-19 vaccinators, beneficiaries tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Varanasi on Friday via video conferencing, said Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
The participants in the interaction will share their first-hand experience of vaccination, the PMO release stated.
"The world’s largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 PM tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing," PM Modi said in a tweet on Thursday.
The interaction with the drug inoculators and beneficiaries comes amid the continuous dialogue and discussion by the prime minister with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world’s largest vaccination drive, PMO said in a statement.
Helmed by PM, the interaction comes within a week of the country's vaccination drive - largest ever held globally - where more than 8 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far. The health ministry has maintained that there was no case of serious/severe AEFI attributable to vaccination to date.
Ten cases of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) -- four in Delhi, two in Karnataka, and one each in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal -- have required hospitalisation so far, additional secretary in the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said.
In the initial round, 30 million health care and front line workers - such as the police and defense forces - were administered the injections. The second phase is targeted at about 270 million people above the age of 50 and those at particular risk to Covid. The process will draw on existing networks used to vaccinate tens of millions of babies each year against diseases such as polio.
The Union health ministry official said that the Centre has advised states to keep vaccination sessions four days a week to avoid disruption of routine health services.
