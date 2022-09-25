PM Modi to lay foundation stone, inaugurate string of projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate a slew of projects including the much-awaited metro rail project in Ahmedabad and the world’s first CNG terminal at Bhavnagar during his two-day visit to poll bound Gujarat on September 29 and September 30.

On September 29, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the CNG terminal at Bhavnagar, said a state government official. UK based Foresight Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) for the development of a CNG Terminal in Gujarat during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Business Summit 2019.

The port will be developed at a cost of ₹4,024 crore and in addition to the CNG terminal, it will also cater to the future needs and demands of the Bhavnagar district for upcoming projects such as vehicle scrapping, container manufacturing, other mega projects and Dholera Special Investment Region in particular.

The port will also have ultra-modern container terminal, multi-purpose terminal, and liquid terminal with direct doorstep connectivity to the existing roadway and railway network connecting to the largest industrial zones, Dedicated Freight Corridor and Northern hinterland of the country.

“Moreover, the CNG Import Terminal will provide an additional alternate source of energy to meet the growing demands of clean energy. The promoters have already signed an agreement for the supply of CNG and development of CNG Export Terminal with RAK Gas, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. The supply mechanism of CNG once operational will be revolutionary, enabling India to tap small scale and stranded gas volumes which are yet to be utilised,” according to a government press statement.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Regional Science Centre in Bhavnagar which is spread across 20 acres and built at a cost of ₹100 crore. The Regional Science Centre (RSC) Bhavnagar is situated near Das Nala, Nari Gam, Ahmedabad highway, Bhavnagar.

The Prime Minister will flag off the Phase-I of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project on September 30, 2022. It will cover 21-km distance connecting Thaltej Apparel Park. Developed at a total cost of ₹12,925 crore, phase-I of this ambitious project involves a 40-km stretch which includes 32 corridors.

The Thaltej-Vastral route in the East-West corridor has 17 stations. This corridor also has a 6.6 km underground section with four stations. The 19 km North-South corridor that connects APMC to Motera Stadium has 15 stations. This metro corridor will have 96 coaches, 129 elevators, 161 escalators and 126 entry/exit points.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the APPL Container (AAWADKRUPA PLASTOMECH PVT. LTD) project at Bhavnagar. After the announcement of Prime Minister’s ‘Make In India’, the government of India had established a Container’s Manufacturing Hub at Bhavnagar. The first prototype container was manufactured in 2019.

