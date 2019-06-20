PM Modi to lead 28,000 enthusiasts on International Yoga Day in Ranchi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead over 28,000 enthusiasts to perform about 30 kinds of yoga asanas in Ranchi’s Prabhat Tara ground on Friday to mark the fifth International Yoga Day.

The 65-minute programme will begin at 6.30am and conclude at 7.35am. The first 30 minutes are fixed for addresses by dignitaries including PM Modi, while the yoga asanas will be performed in the remaining 35 minutes, officials said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu, chief minister Raghubar Das, Union AYUSH minister Shripad Yesso Nayak and Jharkhand AYUSH minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi on the main dais.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Ranchi by a special flight of the Indian Air force at 10.40pm on Thursday and stay at Raj Bhawan. On Friday, the PM will reach the venue by 6.30am.

Massive security arrangements have been out in place to conduct the mega event and a total of 100 CCTV cameras have also been installed. Over 4,500 security personnel have been deputed at the main venue as well as other strategic locations of the city.

Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anish Gupta said, “Jawans of district police, Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP), Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Rapid Action Police (RAP) and India Air Force (IAF) have been deputed at the venue and other strategic locations. Over 100 CCTV cameras have also been installed, which will be monitored from the control room.”

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rai Mahimapat Ray while briefing the media about the preparations on Thursday, said, over 40,000 people would participate in the event.

More than 28,000 yoga enthusiasts would perform yoga with the prime minister at the main venue, while arrangements for the other 12,000 people, who would miss the passes for the main venue, have been made at two different places,including St. Thomas Ground and the JLN (Jawahar Lal Nehru) Stadium, the DC said.

Over 40 giant LED screens have been installed across the Prabhat Tara ground so that participants do not face any trouble.

Ray, however, said participants would have to reach the venue between 3am and 4am so that they could take their seats by 5am after going through proper security check. There would be no entry after 5am.

“Buses have been arranged by the Ranchi Municipal Corporation from different locations of the city to bring the participants to the venue,” the DC said.

A total of 80 entry points and 11 entry gates have been made to avoid any chaos and security lapses. “We have also arranged light food including fruit, glucose biscuit, spice butter milk and snacks at the venue,” Ray said.

Around 400 mobile toilets have been stationed there for the participants. Besides, 100 water tankers, 200 drinking water points, eight medical response points, 20 ambulances have been ensured at the venue, Ray said.

#International Yoga Day

•Main venue: Prabhat Tara Ground, Ranchi

•The event will begin at 6.30am.

•The programme will continue till 7.35am.

•Time slot for yoga performance: 7am to 7.35am

•Number of yoga asanas to be performed: 30

•Total number of participants: 40,000

•Number of participants to be allowed at main venue: 28,000

•Entry time: 3am to 4am

•Entry to be prohibited after 5am

•Security personnel to be deployed: 4,500

•CCTV cameras:100

•Giant LED screens installed at venue: 40

•Entry points: 80

•Entry gates: 11

•Mobile toilets: 400

•Drinking water points: 200

•Medical response points: 8

•Ambulance: 20

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 19:59 IST