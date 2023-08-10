‘India is with you’: PM Modi to Manipur in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of ethnic violence-hit Manipur that the entire country is with them and that peace will be restored soon in the northeastern state. Replying to the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha amid the opposition's calls for his statement on the violence in Manipur, PM Modi said, “Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment.” (CHECK LIVE UPDATES)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.(ANI)

“I want to tell the people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also hit out the Congress for leaving behind an unstable situation in Manipur during their regime.

“Manipur had become the victim of ethnic clashes during the erstwhile Congress regime. There was a time in Manipur when everything used to be run by insurgents. Whose government was it at that time?” PM questioned.

Alleging the opposition for doing politics over the crisis in Manipur, P< Modi said, “What has happened in Manipur is painful, but no one should play politics on it.”

The opposition has been hitting out at the Centre over the violence in the northeastern state and has been demanding Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh's immediate resignation.

Violence in Manipur

Ethnic violence first broke out in Manipur on May 3 between the Meitei and the tribal Kuki communities in which over 150 people have been killed so far while thousands have been displaced. Several incidents of crimes against women also surfaced after a disturbing May 4 video of three women being stripped and paraded naked went viral on social media.

