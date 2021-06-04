PM Modi to mark World Environment Day event with pilot project, interaction with farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will mark the celebration of World Environment Day event via video-conferencing and release 'Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025', Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The event, jointly organised by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, will be based on the theme 'promotion of biofuels for better environment'.

In order to commemorate the day, the government is releasing E-20 notification directing oil companies to sell ethanol-blended petrol with percentage of ethanol up to 20 from April 1, 2023; and BIS specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 & E15, the PMO statement read.

These efforts, prime minister's office said, will facilitate setting up of additional ethanol distillation capacities and provide timelines for making blended fuel available across the country.

It will help increase the consumption of ethanol in the ethanol-producing states and the adjoining regions, before the 2025.

The prime minister will also launch a pilot project of E 100 dispensing stations at three locations in Pune, and interact with farmers to gain insight on their firsthand experience, as enablers under the Ethanol Blended Petrol and Compressed BioGas Programmes, the PMO said.

World Environment Day is observed on June 5 every year to underline the importance of nature. Celebrated across the world, the day spotlights the need to inform people that nature should not be taken for granted and must be respected for its values.

It is important to note that the World Health Organization (WHO) has joined UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, a mission to prevent, reverse the degradation of ecosystems and the diversity of life they sustain. WHO will work as a collaborating agency along with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) among other partners.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON