PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers of all states and Union territories virtually to discuss the rollout of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The Prime Minister will also discuss the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the nation with the chief ministers at 4pm on Monday.

Also Read: Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan inspects dry run in Chennai, promises vaccine in a few days

WATCH | Harsh Vardhan reviews dry run, assures vaccine availability in few days

The meeting comes after the Union ministry of health and family welfare recently conducted two dry runs for the Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country. The health ministry had conducted its second dry run on Friday to check states’ and Union territories’ preparedness ahead of the vaccine rollout. The first vaccine dry run was conducted on January 2 across more than 700 districts across the nation.

Also Read: Govt issues guidelines for transportation of Covid-19 vaccine by air

A government expert panel had approved two Covid-19 vaccines on earlier this month - Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use. The government has also said that in the first phase of vaccination healthcare and frontline workers will be prioritised. State governments, panchayats and municipalities are being constantly trained to ensure last-mile delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine. The government is also looking forward to procuring at least 50-60 million doses of vaccine as it targets to vaccinate 30 million people in the first phase.

Also Read: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours

Prime Minister Modi has assured citizens of the nation that India will complete the world’s largest inoculation drive and lauded scientists and manufacturers for the “Made in India” vaccines last week after the expert panel approved the vaccines.