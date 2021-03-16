Home / India News / PM Modi to meet CMs tomorrow amid rise in Covid cases: Key points
PM Modi to meet CMs tomorrow amid rise in Covid cases: Key points

The meeting has been called as the daily cases crossed the 26,000-mark on Sunday for the first time since December 19 and sparked fears of a new wave of Covid-19
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of all chief ministers on Wednesday to discuss a spike in Covid-19 infections. Here is all you need to know about the meeting and what prompted it:

• The meeting has been called as the daily cases crossed the 26,000-mark on Sunday for the first time since December 19 and sparked fears of a new wave of Covid-19.

• On Monday, India reported 24,434 cases.

• The meeting will be the first such since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the disease on January 16.

Also Read | India saw 24,492 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, tally soars past 11.4 million

• It will be held virtually from noon on Wednesday.

• Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence to health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.

• The meeting assumes significance as some parts of the country have resorted to local lockdowns and travel restrictions.

• Cinema halls, hotels, restaurants, and offices in Maharashtra will function at 50% capacity till March 31, the state government said on Monday.

• Modi is also expected to discuss the vaccination drive.

