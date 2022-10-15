PM Modi to release PM-Kisan 12th tranche tomorrow, interact with farmers

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 15, 2022 11:48 PM IST

Published on Oct 15, 2022 11:48 PM IST

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday release ₹16,000 crore as the next instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, a direct cash transfer scheme for farmers, an official familiar with the matter said on Saturday

According to the agriculture ministry, PM Modi will address thousands of farmers, agri start-ups, researchers, policymakers and bankers (PTI)
ByZia Haq

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday release 16,000 crore as the next instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, a direct cash transfer scheme for farmers, an official familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

With the release, the total amount transferred to beneficiaries is expected to cross well over 2.16 lakh crore, it said.

During the event on Monday, PM Modi will also inaugurate a two-day agricultural conference titled “PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022”, which will host an agricultural start-up conclave at the Delhi-based state-run Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

The PM will also launch 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK) of the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilizers, along with an unveiling of Bharat urea bags under the One Nation One Fertilizer Scheme, a programme that will uniformly brand all subsidised fertilisers.

According to the agriculture ministry, the PM will address thousands of farmers, agri start-ups, researchers, policymakers and bankers. “More than one crore (10 million) farmers will virtually join this event, ‘’ the ministry said in a statement.

Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of 6,000 a year to farmers with a valid enrolment, paid in three equal cash transfers of 2,000 -- one every four months. It was launched on 24 February 2019, when the first instalment was paid.

The PM-KISAN funds are deposited directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. The last instalment was released by Modi in May 2022, under which cash transfers worth 21,000 crore were made to nearly 100 million cultivators.

So far, eligible farmer households have received cash of more than 2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN through 11 installments. Of this, 1.6 lakh crore was transferred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zia Haq

Zia Haq reports on public policy, economy and agriculture. Particularly interested in development economics and growth theories....view detail

