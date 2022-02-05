PM Modi to unveil Sri Ramanujacharya statue: 10 things to know about it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday unveil a statue of 11th century Vaishnavaite saint Sri Ramanujacharya near Hyderabad. The Prime Minister’s visit to Hyderabad was announced last month; the Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram had met PM Modi in September last year urging him to visit the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The inauguration will take place at 5pm, according to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister will also visit the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus in Patancheru and kickstart its 50th anniversary celebrations.

President Ramnath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and several other dignitaries from across the globe have also been invited for the statue’s inauguration.

Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Statue of Equality’:

• The 216-ft statue has been erected on the 40-acre sprawling premises of Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram.

• According to Jeeyar Education Trust official Suryanarayana Yellapragada, the ‘Statue of Equality’ is the second tallest in seated position.

• It has been built to commemorate the 1,000 years of his birth. The total cost of the project is around ₹1,000 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• The statue is made of five metals - gold, silver, copper, brass and tin. The structure was erected in 2017, but it took four years for the completion of works on the other constructions.

• The statue has been positioned on a huge lotus built over a three-storied 54-ft structure called Bhadravedi. The ground floor comprising 63,444 square feet area has a pictorial presentation providing glimpses of Ramanujacharya’s life and his philosophy.

• On the second floor, there is a temple of Ramanujacharya in nearly 300,000 sq ft area, where a 120 kg gold statue of him will be installed for daily worship.

• On the top floor of 14,700 sq ft, there is a Vedic digital library and research centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Outside the Bhadravedi, the statue will be surrounded by 108 Divya Desa Kshetras (Vaishnavite temples located across the country) built in stone in a 34-acre land around the statue.

• The functionaries of the ashram have said that they will install flags of all the countries of the world near the statue to give it a universal appeal. They say it is being done in accordance with idea of equality propagated by Sri Ramanujacharya in all aspects of living, including faith, caste and creed.

• The statue has been conceptualised by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.