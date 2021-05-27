PM Modi to visit Odisha, Bengal on Friday to review impact of Cyclone Yaas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas, news agency ANI reported. The Prime Mimnister will first land in Bhubaneshwar where he will hold a review meeting and will then proceed for an aerial survey in the affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur, according to ANI. He will also take part in a review meeting in West Bengal, it further reported.

Cyclone Yaas made its landfall on Wednesday morning near Dhamra port in Odisha, at 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said at least 10 million people were affected and 300,000 houses damaged in the state due to the rough weather conditions arising out of Cyclone Yaas.

She also said that as many as 15,04,506 people have been evacuated from the vulnerable areas in the state and moved to safer places.

Cyclone Yaas impacted East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Bankura, South 24 Pargana and Jhargram districts in West Bengal and Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj in Odisha.

The cyclone has weakened into a deep depression, but it has wreaked havoc in Jharkhand. So far, one person has been killed due to lightning in Bokaro, officials said.

Around 15,000 people have been evacuated and moved to safer places in Jharkhand, officials said, adding that rescue operations are still underway in few districts.