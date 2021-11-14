PM Modi transfers 700 crore to Tripura PMAY-G beneficiaries, says entire northeast witnessing change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday transferred the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura via video conferencing. Speaking at the virtual event, PM Modi said that the first instalment of PMAY-G has given new morale to the dreams of Tripura and the entire northeast is witnessing change. He thanked Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb for “changing the government culture” and “old ways of working.”

“I thank Biplab Deb and his govt for changing the government culture, old ways of working, and old attitude within such a short span of time. The youthful energy with which Biplab Deb is working, that energy can be seen across Tripura today,” he said.

PMAY-G is an ambitious mission of the Modi government aimed at providing “housing for all” by 2022 when India completes 75 years of Independence. According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), more than ₹700 crore was to be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Criticising the previous governments at the Centre, the prime minister said that earlier policies were formed behind closed doors in the national capital and “unsuccessful attempts were made to fit the northeast in this.” He told the PMAY-G beneficiaries in Tripura that the closed-door policies led to segregation which the country has fixed in the last seven years with a new mindset and new approach.

“Now policies are formed as per the needs of the region, and not only as per Delhi,” he added.

Referring to the BJP-led governments at both Centre and in the state, PM Modi said that the “double engine” government is working together for the development of Tripura with “all their energy and honesty.”