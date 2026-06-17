'Modi is calm, cool, a total killer. I'm not': Trump big praise for PM in France

US President Donald Trump heaped praise at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. In his working lunch statement, Trump reportedly referred to Modi as “calm, cool and totally killer”.

Prime Minister Narenda Modi helps US President Donald Trump to get on a step before a group photo of leaders at the G7 summit.(AP)

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“Unlike PM Modi who’s calm, cool and a total killer… I am not.... look at him..,” Trump said, according to officials who were present there. Follow live updates on the G7 meet here.

The two leaders are expected to meet for a formal meeting shortly, and may discuss defence, trade and the ongoing Iran-US war which has affected all of Middle East. Before this, Modi also held a trilateral meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian.

Why the Trump-Modi meet matters

While Trump and Modi have been seen interacting on several occasions at the G7 summit, bilateral discussions are remaining. The meeting holds significance largely on two accounts - hopes for a trade agreement between the two sides, and India's concerns over the safety of its seafarers in the Gulf after a US strike on a vessel left three sailors dead.

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{{^usCountry}} Seated next to Trump a day earlier, PM Modi had raised the issue of ship attacks, calling for efforts to protect sailors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seated next to Trump a day earlier, PM Modi had raised the issue of ship attacks, calling for efforts to protect sailors. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The safety of seafarers, who connect all countries through global maritime trade, is our responsibility. We must ensure that sea lanes remain safe, and seafarers can carry out their work without fear,” Modi said at the session, with Trump seated directly beside him. “India is fully prepared to work with all partners on these issues.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The safety of seafarers, who connect all countries through global maritime trade, is our responsibility. We must ensure that sea lanes remain safe, and seafarers can carry out their work without fear,” Modi said at the session, with Trump seated directly beside him. “India is fully prepared to work with all partners on these issues.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the potential India-US trade deal is significant because it could mark a major breakthrough in economic relations, coming just months after ties were strained by Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian imports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the potential India-US trade deal is significant because it could mark a major breakthrough in economic relations, coming just months after ties were strained by Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian imports. {{/usCountry}}

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The last time both leaders held talks was in February 2025, when PM Modi was on an official visit to Washington.

Months after that in May, Trump claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, an assertion India has repeatedly denied. The France meeting would be the first since then.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

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