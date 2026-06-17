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'Modi is calm, cool, a total killer. I'm not': Trump big praise for PM in France

In his working lunch statement, Trump reportedly referred to Modi as “calm, cool and totally killer”.

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 07:05 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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US President Donald Trump heaped praise at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. In his working lunch statement, Trump reportedly referred to Modi as “calm, cool and totally killer”.

Prime Minister Narenda Modi helps US President Donald Trump to get on a step before a group photo of leaders at the G7 summit.(AP)

“Unlike PM Modi who’s calm, cool and a total killer… I am not.... look at him..,” Trump said, according to officials who were present there. Follow live updates on the G7 meet here.

The two leaders are expected to meet for a formal meeting shortly, and may discuss defence, trade and the ongoing Iran-US war which has affected all of Middle East. Before this, Modi also held a trilateral meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian.

Why the Trump-Modi meet matters

While Trump and Modi have been seen interacting on several occasions at the G7 summit, bilateral discussions are remaining. The meeting holds significance largely on two accounts - hopes for a trade agreement between the two sides, and India's concerns over the safety of its seafarers in the Gulf after a US strike on a vessel left three sailors dead.

The last time both leaders held talks was in February 2025, when PM Modi was on an official visit to Washington.

Months after that in May, Trump claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, an assertion India has repeatedly denied. The France meeting would be the first since then.

 
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