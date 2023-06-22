Home / India News / PM Modi to stay at 'Residence of Presidents’ in Washington. 5 points on Willard InterContinental hotel

PM Modi to stay at 'Residence of Presidents’ in Washington. 5 points on Willard InterContinental hotel

ByRitu Maria Johny
Jun 22, 2023 02:52 AM IST

One of the most famous hotels in America, the Willard's legacy dates back to 1818.

Freedom Plaza near the White House in Washington bore a colourful look on Wednesday as Indian diaspora community members organised a cultural extravaganza in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in the American capital. The events were held outside the Willard InterContinental hotel, where the PM will be staying after his experience at Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

he luxurious hotel has 335 rooms which consists of 69 suites. (The Willard website)

Five points about the Willard InterContinental:

  1. One of the most famous hotels in America, the Willard's legacy dates back to 1818. According to its official website, it is also known as ‘Residence of Presidents’. This can be attributed to the fact that since the 1850s, every US president has either visited or stayed at this hotel. Reportedly, the 30th US President Calvin Coolidge even took his second oath of office as president at The Willard.
  2. The 200-year-old hotel has played host to US Presidents, celebrities and foreign dignitaries since its establishment. Notably, Modi had earlier stayed at the hotel during an official visit in September 2021.

3. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Willard InterContinental is located two blocks east of the White House and near the World War Memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue in the heart of the city.

4. Starting out as row-houses in 1816, the property was bought by Henry and Edwin Willard in 1850 and named it as Willard’s City Hotel, according to a report by The Historic Hotels of America. Although the hotel was shut in the 1960s, the Pennsylvania Avenue Development Corporation (PADC) Oliver Carr Company and Golding Associates helped restore the building. After the InterContinental Hotels Group took charge of its management, the iconic hotel reopened as The Willard InterContinental in 1986.

5. The luxurious hotel has 335 rooms which consists of 69 suites, with the Thomas Jefferson Suite being the largest. The hotel also offers exquisite culinary experiences at Café du Parc, Round Robin Bar and Le Café. Other amenities include The Willard Spa, Crystal Room and Willard Room for social gatherings, a full-service multimedia studio, and a bunch of luxury shops called Peacock Alley.

    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

pm modi in us pm modi
