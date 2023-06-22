PM Modi accorded guard of honour as he lands in Washington on second leg of State visit. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the guard of honour as he arrived at Joint Base Andrews amid heavy rainfall in Washington on Wednesday. The national anthems of both India and the United States played in the background as Modi, donning a raincoat, landed in the US military facility for the second leg of his first State visit to the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PM later left for Willard InterContinental Hotel where he was greeted by the Indian diaspora. Some of the community members staged cultural programmes outside the hotel where Modi will stay.

Modi arrived in the US capital after a historic Yoga session on the lawns of the United Nations headquarters in New York City. The event created a Guinness World Record for most nationalities performing Yoga together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with President Joe Biden on Thursday. and address a joint session of the US Congress.

PM Modi will be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner on Thursday.

On Friday, Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He is also set to meet top CEOs, professionals, and other thought leaders.

Modi will fly to Egypt next at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON