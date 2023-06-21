Yoga at UN done; First Lady Jill Biden to take PM Modi on side trip to Virginia. 10 updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the United States on Wednesday, after celebrating the International Day of Yoga as he took part in a multi-country session of the ancient discipline at UN headquarters in New York. Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces actor Richard Gere as they attend the 9th International Day of Yoga event at United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday.(REUTERS)

"Yoga means to unite. So your coming together is an expression of another form of yoga," Modi, dressed all in white, said on the first day of a visit to the US.

It was Modi who engineered the creation in 2014 of the International Day of Yoga every June 21 through a UN General Assembly resolution. On yellow mats at a grassy area of the UN complex by the East River, people from 135 countries stretched and meditated at Wednesday's group session. This set a record for nationalities in one go at yoga, the Guinness organisation said.

Later Wednesday, Modi will meet US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a private dinner at the White House.

Top updates on PM Modi's US visit

1. First Lady Jill Biden will take Modi on a side trip to Virginia on Wednesday, a day before his formal state visit and fancy dinner at the White House.

2. In a warmup of sorts to Thursday, the first lady arranged a visit on Wednesday to the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, for an event highlighting workforce training programmes for Modi. She typically takes the spouse of a visiting leader on an outing in the Washington area, but Modi was travelling alone.

3. Afterward, the first lady was returning to the White House to unveil the decor and menu for Thursday's state dinner, which is being held in a temporary pavilion erected on the South Grounds of the White House. She enlisted help from a guest chef, Nina Curtis, who specialises in plant-based cooking, to work on the three dinner courses with the White House kitchen staff. Modi is a vegetarian. Violinist Joshua Bell will entertain guests after dinner.

4. At the science foundation, the first lady and Modi will also meet students from the US and India, and participate in a moderated conversation.

5. In New York, Modi described yoga as "truly universal" and "free from copyrights and patents" as he led a historic event at the UN headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

6. Modi, who is on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US, paid respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the North Lawn of the UN headquarters at the beginning of the event that created the Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

7. “Had the honor of paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his bust in the @UN HQ. His enduring message of peace, nonviolence and harmony continues to guide and inspire us, and stands as a beacon for the world,” Modi later tweeted.

8. “Humbled to pay my tributes at the Wall of Peace at the @UN HQ today. We honor and remember the brave peacekeepers who gave their lives for a more peaceful world. Their selfless service will never be forgotten,” the PM added.

9. In another tweeted, Modi said, “What a grand Yoga Day programme in New York! Grateful for the energy and commitment shown by all participants. This shows how Yoga unites us in the pursuit of health, peace, and harmony.”

10. On June 22, Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on the same day. On June 23, the prime minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

(With inputs from AP, PTI)

